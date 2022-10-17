Previous
choppy weather by amyk
Photo 2848

choppy weather

Having to avoid quite a bit of rain on this trip, but managing so far. Below average temps this week and today we did a short walk in some sleet! This is a rather choppy Lake Charlevoix and some fall foliage in the background.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
