Photo 2849
Fall color & a kingfisher
Checking out fall color along Lake Charlevoix and this tree had a bonus Kingfisher. Barely got a shot before it took off.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
