Photo 2867
5november
One more egret photo…it’s a long wait for them to return in the Spring…
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st November 2022 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and light.
November 6th, 2022
