Photo 2874
12november
Lacking inspiration lately, so decided to watch the squirrels on the squirrel feeder.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
6
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3690
photos
179
followers
236
following
787% complete
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
743
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th November 2022 2:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
slaabs
They are always fun to watch
November 13th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ha ha- caught in the act! I have had a whole week of low pho-jo, so I understand!!
November 13th, 2022
4rky
ace
They're cheeky llittle thngs
November 13th, 2022
Kathy
ace
This one can just barely reach what it wants.
November 13th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like he is doing one of my favorite back stretches.
November 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! That's so cute!
November 13th, 2022
