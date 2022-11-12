Previous
12november by amyk
12november

Lacking inspiration lately, so decided to watch the squirrels on the squirrel feeder.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
slaabs
They are always fun to watch
November 13th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ha ha- caught in the act! I have had a whole week of low pho-jo, so I understand!!
November 13th, 2022  
4rky ace
They're cheeky llittle thngs
November 13th, 2022  
Kathy ace
This one can just barely reach what it wants.
November 13th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like he is doing one of my favorite back stretches.
November 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! That's so cute!
November 13th, 2022  
