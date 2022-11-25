Sign up
Photo 2887
bridge to bridge
The Tridge in the background viewed from under the Karl B. Robertson bridge. For the 52 week challenge, week 47 “background”.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
5
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th November 2022 3:38pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w47
Shutterbug
ace
Love how the bridge framed the other one.
November 27th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Clever pov
November 27th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Nice view of the bridge parts, the double bridges in the distance and blue sky reflected in the water between.
November 27th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
November 27th, 2022
Babs
ace
Nice framing.
November 27th, 2022
