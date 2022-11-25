Previous
bridge to bridge by amyk
bridge to bridge

The Tridge in the background viewed from under the Karl B. Robertson bridge. For the 52 week challenge, week 47 “background”.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
Love how the bridge framed the other one.
November 27th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Clever pov
November 27th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Nice view of the bridge parts, the double bridges in the distance and blue sky reflected in the water between.
November 27th, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
November 27th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice framing.
November 27th, 2022  
