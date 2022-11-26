Previous
Next
26november by amyk
Photo 2888

26november

I seem to be in a contre-jour mood lately; so shoot into the sun it is….
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
791% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love the glow of the lighting on your shot
November 27th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Lovely warm tones with the golden sunight and reflections and reddish dried wildflowers.
November 27th, 2022  
eDorre ace
Love the warm mood
November 27th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
November 27th, 2022  
summerfield ace
beautiful. aces!
November 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise