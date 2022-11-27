Sign up
Photo 2889
27november
Have photographed this interesting little building before; still not sure what its purpose was. Perhaps some sort of pump station.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Danette Thompson
ace
Lovely scene.
November 28th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful image. Love the comp and the reflection. It is an interesting little building.
November 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful scene! I would want to know what its purpose was too.
November 28th, 2022
