Previous
Next
27november by amyk
Photo 2889

27november

Have photographed this interesting little building before; still not sure what its purpose was. Perhaps some sort of pump station.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
791% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Lovely scene.
November 28th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful image. Love the comp and the reflection. It is an interesting little building.
November 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful scene! I would want to know what its purpose was too.
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise