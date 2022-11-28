Sign up
Photo 2890
28november
One more from along the river
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3709
photos
180
followers
240
following
791% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th November 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
The golden reflections are so lovely.
November 29th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Crisp and golden, Fav.
November 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and tones.
November 29th, 2022
