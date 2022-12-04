Sign up
Photo 2896
4december
Interesting seed head; would have liked a less busy background
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3717
photos
181
followers
240
following
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
747
2891
2892
748
2893
2894
2895
2896
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st December 2022 4:55pm
Milanie
ace
Really nice focusing
December 5th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful light and clarity. I can see why you would prefer a less busy background, But I think you used a nice dof to isolate it.
December 5th, 2022
Rick
ace
Very interesting seed pod. Great shot.
December 5th, 2022
