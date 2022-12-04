Previous
4december by amyk
Photo 2896

4december

Interesting seed head; would have liked a less busy background
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

amyK

Milanie ace
Really nice focusing
December 5th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful light and clarity. I can see why you would prefer a less busy background, But I think you used a nice dof to isolate it.
December 5th, 2022  
Rick ace
Very interesting seed pod. Great shot.
December 5th, 2022  
