Photo 2897
winter sun
apologies, I seem to be stuck in a landscape rut lately….
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
amyK
amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
10
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro
5th December 2022 10:17am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Kathy
ace
I like the golden layer above the horizon.
December 6th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice soft painterly look
December 6th, 2022
