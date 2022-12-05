Previous
Next
winter sun by amyk
Photo 2897

winter sun

apologies, I seem to be stuck in a landscape rut lately….
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like the golden layer above the horizon.
December 6th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice soft painterly look
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise