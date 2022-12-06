Sign up
Photo 2898
6december
Tried a lot of different edits on this until I was tired of looking at it….:)
A little better on black…
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3719
photos
181
followers
240
following
793% complete
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
9
3
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
5th December 2022 10:21am
Public
Diana
ace
So pretty and dainty looking, lovely shapes and tones. I might have cropped it a bit more from top and bottom to get rid of the busy background ;-)
December 7th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is really a great result - so many interesting patterns there!
December 7th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice and lacy and I am in
@ludwigsdiana
corner
December 7th, 2022
