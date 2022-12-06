Previous
Photo 2898

Tried a lot of different edits on this until I was tired of looking at it….:)
A little better on black…
amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
So pretty and dainty looking, lovely shapes and tones. I might have cropped it a bit more from top and bottom to get rid of the busy background ;-)
December 7th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is really a great result - so many interesting patterns there!
December 7th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice and lacy and I am in @ludwigsdiana corner
December 7th, 2022  
