7december by amyk
Photo 2899

7december

One section of the Tridge (a three legged bridge over the intersection of the Pine and Tittabawassee rivers).
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

amyK

Rick ace
Cool looking bridge. Great capture.
December 8th, 2022  
