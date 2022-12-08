Sign up
Photo 2900
the girl in the tree
This tree is in a park where we often walk the dog. It has an interesting opening in the trunk. Today we noticed someone has left a small statue in the opening; interesting addition.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3722
photos
181
followers
240
following
794% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th December 2022 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
looks protective
December 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great find.
December 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and shot.
December 9th, 2022
