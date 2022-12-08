Previous
the girl in the tree by amyk
Photo 2900

the girl in the tree

This tree is in a park where we often walk the dog. It has an interesting opening in the trunk. Today we noticed someone has left a small statue in the opening; interesting addition.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

amyK

Annie D ace
looks protective
December 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great find.
December 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful find and shot.
December 9th, 2022  
