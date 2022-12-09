Sign up
Photo 2901
embracing the brown
…that time of year when everything is brown…
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
3
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
ace
Beautiful shots!
December 10th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
This is totally gorgeous
December 10th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Terrific textures and tones
December 10th, 2022
