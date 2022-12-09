Previous
embracing the brown by amyk
Photo 2901

embracing the brown

…that time of year when everything is brown…
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Beautiful shots!
December 10th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
This is totally gorgeous
December 10th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Terrific textures and tones
December 10th, 2022  
