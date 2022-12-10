Sign up
Photo 2902
10december
it just caught my eye…
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3724
photos
181
followers
240
following
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful minimalism.
December 11th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Very simple, minimal and lovely.
December 11th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the simplicity
December 11th, 2022
