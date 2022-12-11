Previous
11december by amyk
11december

Can’t complain about brown landscapes today. Snowfall overnight made for good scenery this morning. Snow was gone by late afternoon. My kind of snowstorm! Interesting tracks on the rail trail were made by a young couple pushing a stroller.
11th December 2022

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
ace
Love the crazy leading lines. Fav!
December 12th, 2022  
