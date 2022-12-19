Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2911
19december
Sumac and snow
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3736
photos
182
followers
239
following
797% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th December 2022 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful shapes, color and bokeh!
December 20th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Love this dark red. A beautiful shot!
December 20th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture.
December 20th, 2022
