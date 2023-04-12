Sign up
Photo 3025
coffee’s frothy remains (day12)
30shots/1subject (coffee)…a bit of foam left in the cup after a Nespresso coffee….
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st April 2023 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Rick
ace
That looks like the best part to me. :-) Great shot.
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
April 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the use of the glass mug.
April 13th, 2023
