coffee, iced (day13) by amyk
Photo 3026

coffee, iced (day13)

30shots/1subject (coffee)…an unusually warm day (85F/29C)for April in MIchigan, so iced coffee it is….
Also tagged for the 52week challenge, week 15 (frozen)
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
Love this low key image. It looks refreshing.
April 14th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Quite a clever shot
April 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great job!
April 14th, 2023  
