Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3026
coffee, iced (day13)
30shots/1subject (coffee)…an unusually warm day (85F/29C)for April in MIchigan, so iced coffee it is….
Also tagged for the 52week challenge, week 15 (frozen)
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3906
photos
184
followers
246
following
829% complete
View this month »
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Latest from all albums
798
3023
799
3024
800
3025
801
3026
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
13th April 2023 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
,
52wc-2023-w15
Shutterbug
ace
Love this low key image. It looks refreshing.
April 14th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Quite a clever shot
April 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great job!
April 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close