Previous
Next
Photo 3027
coffee on the patio, (day14)
…and some chair shadows. 30shots/1subject (coffee)
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3908
photos
184
followers
245
following
829% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th April 2023 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Dawn
ace
Nice shadows
April 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Neat light and shadow patterns!
April 15th, 2023
