7december by amyk
Photo 3264

7december

Winter months can be slow for bird photos so I was happy to see a couple of Common Mergansers today. Unfortunately, it was late afternoon and very overcast and they were across the river from me. The Nikon P1000 is not ideal in low light.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
gloria jones ace
Great shot and reflections
December 8th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great capture. Sure got some nice reflections.
December 8th, 2023  
