Previous
lights edited by amyk
Photo 3265

lights edited

We did the Dow Gardens Christmas walk this evening. I need more practice photographing lights. Played with this one in Snapseed. The tree lights were reflected in a stream.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
894% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise