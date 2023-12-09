Previous
carolers in the garden by amyk
Photo 3266

carolers in the garden

Evening Christmas walk at Dow Gardens
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful setting, it must have been great to be there and listen to them
December 10th, 2023  
Annie D ace
what a delightful scene
December 10th, 2023  
