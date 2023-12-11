Sign up
Previous
Photo 3268
on the wire
another of the Northern Flicker who visited our feeders recently
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4207
photos
191
followers
259
following
895% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd November 2023 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of your flicker.
December 12th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot.
December 12th, 2023
