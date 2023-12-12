Previous
happy Buddha still life by amyk
Photo 3269

happy Buddha still life

52week challenge, week 49 “still life”. …the happy Buddha statue I saved from my parent’s house when getting it ready for sale this fall.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
