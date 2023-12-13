Sign up
Photo 3270
2angels
For the current minimalism challenge “holidays”
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
7
365
ILCA-77M2
12th December 2023 7:48pm
Public
minimal-44
