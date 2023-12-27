Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3284
Droplets
Fog and rain have been the weather pattern for the last few days.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4224
photos
194
followers
262
following
899% complete
View this month »
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd December 2023 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful closeup and raindrops.
December 28th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Lovely
December 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close