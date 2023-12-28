Previous
Next
one of these things is not like the others… by amyk
Photo 3285

one of these things is not like the others…

An often used song on the children’s show “Sesame Street” popped in my head when I noticed where the red-tailed hawk had landed. Playing a bit of catch up as the extended fog/rain days are getting tedious.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Well spotted.
December 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
December 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lol, a wonderful title and pic!
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise