Yes, I know it’s a “bird”bath… by amyk
Photo 3286

Yes, I know it’s a “bird”bath…

…but I’m thirsty.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Bucktree ace
Adorable capture.
December 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
December 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha good capture and title
December 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lol, a cute squirrel though
December 29th, 2023  
