Photo 3287
30december
A Tufted Titmouse who paused for a pose…
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Brian
ace
The perfect 'model' 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
December 31st, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful, I love the way it is looking over its shoulder.
December 31st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Perfect!
December 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw what a sweet little bird
December 31st, 2023
