Previous
30december by amyk
Photo 3287

30december

A Tufted Titmouse who paused for a pose…
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
The perfect 'model' 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
December 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful, I love the way it is looking over its shoulder.
December 31st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Perfect!
December 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw what a sweet little bird
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise