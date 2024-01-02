Sign up
Previous
Photo 3290
2january
along the river today
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4231
photos
193
followers
262
following
901% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2024 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Louise & Ken
ace
No snow, but it sure looks chilly!
January 3rd, 2024
