Previous
3january by amyk
Photo 3291

3january

Juvenile Bald Eagle; our usual overcast misty weather and a long shot…but happy to be out “birding”
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise