geese at the cooling pond by amyk
Photo 3292

geese at the cooling pond

the cooling pond for the Midland Cogeneration Venture (a natural gas fired electrical and steam plant) is a popular spot for geese and ducks in the cold weather
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Gavin.J
Fabulous, interesting looking scene:)
January 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and reflections, so many of them.
January 5th, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture of the geese ... great reflection too
January 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow such a jolting contrast! well done!
January 5th, 2024  
