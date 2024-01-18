Previous
Birds of a feather by amyk
Photo 3306

Birds of a feather

For all of their squabbling at the feeders, I guess they still get along….
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
905% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise