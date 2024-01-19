Previous
when the wind blows by amyk
It was not snowing on this walk, however, a sudden gust of wind sent snow flying off the trees and across the trail. Visibility decreased quickly and I’m surprised to see the big chunks of snow in the air in this shot.
amyK

@amyk
Casablanca
This is brilliant. So atmospheric and you can feel the chill. Lone figure makes it so interesting. Instant fav
January 20th, 2024  
Rick
Awesome capture.
January 20th, 2024  
John Falconer
Great capture.
January 20th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
I love the beauty of that when it happens!
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
