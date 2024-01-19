Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3307
when the wind blows
It was not snowing on this walk, however, a sudden gust of wind sent snow flying off the trees and across the trail. Visibility decreased quickly and I’m surprised to see the big chunks of snow in the air in this shot.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4252
photos
195
followers
259
following
906% complete
View this month »
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
Latest from all albums
3301
862
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
13th January 2024 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
This is brilliant. So atmospheric and you can feel the chill. Lone figure makes it so interesting. Instant fav
January 20th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
January 20th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
January 20th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
I love the beauty of that when it happens!
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close