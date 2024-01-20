Previous
finch & winter by amyk
finch & winter

For the 52week challenge, week 3 “delicate”
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and framing in this lovely snowy scene.
January 21st, 2024  
Monica
Aww, he looks cold
January 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Delightful capture!
January 21st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
January 21st, 2024  
jackie edwards ace
Definitely fulfills the brief!
January 21st, 2024  
carol white ace
A very sweet capture. Fav 😊
January 21st, 2024  
