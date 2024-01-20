Sign up
Previous
Photo 3308
finch & winter
For the 52week challenge, week 3 “delicate”
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
6
365
COOLPIX P1000
17th January 2024 12:22pm
Public
52wc-2024-w3
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and framing in this lovely snowy scene.
January 21st, 2024
Monica
Aww, he looks cold
January 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Delightful capture!
January 21st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
January 21st, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
Definitely fulfills the brief!
January 21st, 2024
carol white
ace
A very sweet capture. Fav 😊
January 21st, 2024
