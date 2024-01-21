Sign up
Previous
Photo 3309
bench along the river
the view is a little icy
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4254
photos
197
followers
260
following
906% complete
View this month »
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
21st January 2024 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
So lovely and so very cold looking!
January 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I don't think people will be fighting over this bench today! Nice shot.
January 22nd, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
January 22nd, 2024
