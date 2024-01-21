Previous
bench along the river by amyk
Photo 3309

bench along the river

the view is a little icy
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
So lovely and so very cold looking!
January 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I don't think people will be fighting over this bench today! Nice shot.
January 22nd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise