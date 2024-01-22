Previous
frosty scene by amyk
frosty scene

More snow today and tomorrow…but yesterday we were treated to some blue sky and sunshine.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Beautiful winter scene with the blue sky.
January 23rd, 2024  
What a lovely winter scene - pretty thick snow.
January 23rd, 2024  
