Previous
Photo 3310
frosty scene
More snow today and tomorrow…but yesterday we were treated to some blue sky and sunshine.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4255
photos
197
followers
260
following
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st January 2024 9:53am
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful winter scene with the blue sky.
January 23rd, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a lovely winter scene - pretty thick snow.
January 23rd, 2024
