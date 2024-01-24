Sign up
Photo 3312
frozen water
For the 52week challenge, week 4 “water”
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2024-w4
Rick
ace
Wow, you sure don't won't to stand under those. Great capture.
January 25th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great capture.
January 25th, 2024
