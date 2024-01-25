Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3313
snowy b&w
Starting to think about Flash of Red February….
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4258
photos
197
followers
260
following
907% complete
View this month »
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th January 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
I imagine blossoms
January 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely clarity on the snowy twigs.
January 26th, 2024
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Great the way the branches and snow clumps stand out from the snow below.
January 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close