Previous
Photo 3318
30january
Tufted titmouse from last month
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
5
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4263
photos
196
followers
260
following
909% complete
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th December 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
One titmouse - two titmouses? or titmice? Apparently the purist says mouses. What a cute wee bird!!
January 31st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
One of my favorite birds! Nice catch.
January 31st, 2024
Bill
I like the background for this pretty bird.
January 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
January 31st, 2024
KWind
ace
Pretty dof and framing.
January 31st, 2024
