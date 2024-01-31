Sign up
Photo 3319
Ice prints
Closing out the month with kind of a weird shot…walking a bridge across the river and below was this strip of ice in the river which oddly enough had some type of animal foot prints on it. Took the photo at an awkward angle.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
5
365
iPhone 13 Pro
31st January 2024 11:27am
Public
