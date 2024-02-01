Previous
landscape1 by amyk
Photo 3320

landscape1

b&w February begins….
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
909% complete

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the sharp details and the strong contrast. Beautiful start to the month.
February 2nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ahhhhh this is just wonderful
February 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I love all the lines. Fantastic
February 2nd, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
February 2nd, 2024  
