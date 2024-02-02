Sign up
Photo 3321
Landscape2
Tried a bit of the “lens blur” function on Snapseed to try to highlight the center of the scene (tree&bench). For Flash Of Red February.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2024 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Mags
ace
Very nice b&w landscape.
February 3rd, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Very nice
February 3rd, 2024
