Previous
Landscape2 by amyk
Photo 3321

Landscape2

Tried a bit of the “lens blur” function on Snapseed to try to highlight the center of the scene (tree&bench). For Flash Of Red February.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
909% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice b&w landscape.
February 3rd, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Very nice
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise