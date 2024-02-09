Previous
architecture5 by amyk
Photo 3328

architecture5

Flash of Red February, week 2 “architecture”. The windows are part of our local baseball stadium.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
911% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great reflections!
February 10th, 2024  
Nada ace
Love the reflections.
February 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice shot and reflections.
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise