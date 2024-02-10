architecture6

Previous
Flash of Red February week 2 “architecture”. Another shot from the baseball stadium, more window reflections (the office building across the street) and yes, there is a bullet hole in that center window. Evidently some recent vandalism.
10th February 2024

Diana ace
Great shot and reflections.
February 11th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Neat symmetry
February 11th, 2024  
