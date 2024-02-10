Sign up
Photo 3329
architecture6
Flash of Red February week 2 “architecture”. Another shot from the baseball stadium, more window reflections (the office building across the street) and yes, there is a bullet hole in that center window. Evidently some recent vandalism.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Great shot and reflections.
February 11th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Neat symmetry
February 11th, 2024
