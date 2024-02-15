Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3334
mourning dove in b&w
Lots of snow this morning so lots of birds at the feeders today. I like the effect of the leaves in the background
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4283
photos
199
followers
263
following
913% complete
View this month »
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
Latest from all albums
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
866
3333
3334
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th February 2024 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Bill
I think the doves are always in black and white. Nice shot.
February 16th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great shot. Guess the leaves would by your bokeh in the background. :-)
February 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close