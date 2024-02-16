Sign up
Photo 3335
trees in b&w
winter doldrums today, ready for some signs of Spring...yet another photo of "trees along the river"
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Tags
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful image and contrasts ! fav
February 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful reflections!
February 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Perfect reflections and so nice in black and white
February 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous composition, silhouettes, reflections
February 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful symmetry and reflections.
February 17th, 2024
