trees in b&w by amyk
Photo 3335

trees in b&w

winter doldrums today, ready for some signs of Spring...yet another photo of "trees along the river"
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful image and contrasts ! fav
February 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful reflections!
February 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Perfect reflections and so nice in black and white
February 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous composition, silhouettes, reflections
February 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful symmetry and reflections.
February 17th, 2024  
