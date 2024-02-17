Previous
apples in b&w by amyk
Photo 3336

apples in b&w

Flash of Red February, week 2. I was playing around with images for the current artist challenge, decided to convert this one to b&w
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Joy's Focus ace
Lovely still life!
February 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They look very enticing in your nice image.
February 18th, 2024  
