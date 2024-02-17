Sign up
Photo 3336
Photo 3336
apples in b&w
Flash of Red February, week 2. I was playing around with images for the current artist challenge, decided to convert this one to b&w
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
2
1
Views
6
6
Fav's
1
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
14th February 2024 5:48pm
Tags
for2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Lovely still life!
February 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They look very enticing in your nice image.
February 18th, 2024
