ducks at the park in b&w by amyk
Photo 3337

ducks at the park in b&w

Flash of Red February, week 2. Another b&w from Bay City State Park.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
914% complete

Chris Cook ace
Such a nice composition. I love the tones and the bare trees
February 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
So beautiful in black and white fav
February 19th, 2024  
